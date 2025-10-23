Bhuvan Bam reveals challenges of his intense 100-day shoot schedule

Mumbai, Oct 23: Actor and content creator Bhuvan Bam is currently juggling a packed schedule. He recently revealed that he has been shooting continuously for nearly 100 days, managing multiple projects and commitments back-to-back.

Despite the hectic routine, Bhuvan shared that he still has a few weeks of filming left before wrapping up his ongoing work. Reflecting on his packed nearly, Bhuvan told IANS, “Yes, my schedule has been quite busy. I have been shooting nonstop for almost 100 days, days back-to-back, covering all sorts of commitments. I still have 15–20 days left from my shoot schedule to cover.”

Currently shooting in Mumbai, the popular digital creator shared that he will soon be heading to Madhya Pradesh for the next phase of his filming schedule. “In the coming days, I will be travelling to Madhya Pradesh for some part of the shoot. Can’t wait for my work to come to your screens,” Bhuvan said, hinting at exciting projects in the pipeline.

A source revealed that Bhuvan’s recent shoot in Madhya Pradesh was for “The Revolutionaries,” and there are also talks that he may film portions of “Dhindora 2” in the state.

Bhuvan Bam, one of the most beloved and successful YouTubers, rose to fame with his hit channel “BB Ki Vines,” known for its relatable humor and engaging characters. The digital star is now gearing up for his big Bollywood debut under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Interestingly, Karan unintentionally disclosed the news during a lighthearted conversation with comedian Zarna Garg.

As per multiple reports, Bhuvan is set to share screen space with Wamiqa Gabbi in Karan Johar-backed project. The film, reportedly titled “Kuku Ki Kundali,” is said to be a quirky romantic comedy directed by Mr. & Mrs. Mahi filmmaker Sharan Sharma. Before stepping into Bollywood, Bhuvan made a mark in the digital space with successful web series like “Taaza Khabar” and “Dhindora.”

--IANS