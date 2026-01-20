Bhavana, Rahman-starrer ‘Anomie’ release postponed to February 6

Chennai, Jan 20: The release of director Riyas Marath's eagerly awaited Malayalam crime thriller 'Anomie', featuring actors Rahman and Bhavana in the lead, has now been postponed to February 6 this year, its makers announced on Tuesday.

It may be recalled that the film was originally scheduled to release on January 30 this year.

Sharing a poster that carried the new release date on the film's official handle, the makers wrote, "Built for the big screen. Arriving February 6,2026. Welcome to the world of Anomie. Anomie - The equation of death. Starring @bhavzmenon and @rahman_actor. Written and directed by @riyas_marath."

The film has triggered huge expectations ever since the makers released a teaser of the film a week ago.

The teaser released begins with a voice over that says, "Everyone, everywhere wants to live. The rich wants to live, the poor wants to live. Nobody wants to die." Even as this is narrated, a series of grim, intense scenes that involve cops appear.

Soon, another voiceover, this time in Malayalam, says, "The only thing that man fears is death." Rahman, a police officer, is shown confronting someone. He says, "You are a fucking psychopath" to which the other person,through what appears to be a mike, replies, "No, I am not."

Bhavana's character is seen saying, "Either he knows who is the killer or he is the killer" even as the cops gear up to hunt.

We next hear a voice, most likely that of the psychopath, say in a taunting tone, "Who is coming next, a man? or a force? A man with a force." Even as this voiceover plays, a series of intense action scenes play out.

The teaser makes it evident that the film revolves around the hunt the cops undertake to bring a psychopath to justice.

Apart from Bhavana and Rahman, the film will also feature Shebin Benson, Vishnu Agasthya, Binu Pappu and Arjun Lal in pivotal characters.

Produced by Dr Roy CJ, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Blitzkrieg Films, Bhavana, and Aadith Prassanakumar, the film has music by Harshavardhan Rameshwar and cinematography by Sujith Sarang.

--IANS