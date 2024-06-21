B Praak opens up on music: 'My mother gave birth to me, but music has kept me alive'

Mumbai, June 21: On the occasion of World Music Day on Friday, composer singer B Praak has shared what music really means to him and said that it has kept him alive. "If my studio is my temple, music is my God. If my mother gave birth to me, music would keep me alive. It gave me a purpose a purpose to entertain, to spread joy across the world, and I am immensely grateful to my fans, who I call my extended family, for giving me so much love, support, and success,” Praak said.

He said that the reason behind his thriving in the industry is because of Goddess Saraswati. “I wouldn't have been thriving and surviving in the music industry if I didn't have Goddess Saraswati's blessings on me. It may have taken years to become what I am, but I am truly thankful for each and every learning and success,” said the singer, who is known for numbers such as “Baarish Kiye Jaa” and “Mann Bharrya”.

“I hope to continue my journey ahead with the same kind of energy, hard work and blessings,” B Praak shared. B Praak, whose real name is Pratik Bachan, started his career as a music producer, and later debuted as a singer with "Mann Bharrya". He was feted with the National Award for Best Playback Singer Male for the track “Teri Mitti” from the Akshay Kumar-starrer.He ventured into Hindi cinema in 2019 with two songs in the films 'Kesari' and 'Good Newwz'.