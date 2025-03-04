Ayushmann Khurrana reflects on the security challenges of being a public figure

Mumbai, March 4: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about the growing concern over the security risks actors face due to their constant presence in the public eye and the widespread use of social media. The ‘Bala’ actor highlighted the darker side of fame, acknowledging that while social media offers a powerful platform for communication, it also exposes individuals to significant security threats. Ayushmann shared, “Being in the public eye means that personal space and privacy are constantly at risk. Social media is a powerful tool, but it also has its downsides. Overexposure can sometimes lead to security threats, whether it’s unwanted attention or the risk of personal information being misused. It’s important to strike a balance between staying connected with fans and ensuring personal safety.”

The actor also spoke about the importance of family security, both at home and in public spaces. Ayushmann shared the steps he takes to mitigate risks. “For me, security starts at home. I ensure that our home is well protected with the right safety measures reliable security systems from Godrej. In public places, basic awareness of safety protocols and being mindful of the surroundings to know the risks and threats, goes a long way,” the Anek actor added. Further, the 40-year-old actor shared his thoughts on the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential impact on personal and societal security. As an advocate for innovation, Khurrana highlighted how AI is slowly but steadily transforming the way we approach safety and protection.

“AI is gradually transforming many aspects of our world, and security is one area where it shows great promise. From AI-driven surveillance systems to smart safes that recognize fingerprints and faces, we’re already seeing how technology is making security more efficient. AI can also help with personal security by identifying potential threats and unusual activities. Companies like Godrej are already incorporating these innovations into their security products. And soon you are going to see me doing something cool with AI as well,” Ayushmann shared. On the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of his film “Thama,” which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.