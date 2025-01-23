Ayushmann Khurrana announced as ambassador of FICCI Frames

Mumbai, Jan 23: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been announced as the brand ambassador of FICCI Frames during its 25th anniversary this year. The theme of this year’s convention is ‘RISE: Redefining Innovation, Sustainability, and Excellence’ which highlights the transformative impact of FICCI Frames in shaping narratives, fostering creativity, and driving the evolution of the Media & Entertainment industry.

The event is held annually in Mumbai, and brings together influential personalities, creative professionals, and policymakers from around the world to discuss emerging trends, innovative technologies, and key challenges in the entertainment landscape. It includes various formats such as keynote addresses, B2B meetings, masterclasses, policy roundtables, Best Animated FRAMES Awards (BAF), global content market, exhibitions, and vibrant cultural evenings.

Notable global figures have graced the FICCI Frames in the past, including Hollywood stars like Hugh Jackman, acclaimed actor and humanitarian; James Murdoch, CEO of 21st Century Fox; Charles H. Rivkin, Chairman of the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA); and Gary Knell, Chairman of National Geographic Partners. Other luminaries include former Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Ajit Pai, Jim Egan, CEO of BBC Global News, and JB Perrette, President of Discovery Networks International, among many others.

Talking about his association with FICCI Frames, Ayushmann said, “It is a huge honor for me to be announced as the first Brand Ambassador for FICCI Frames in its silver jubilee year. As someone who arrived in Mumbai from Chandigarh with nothing but dreams in my eyes, I could never have imagined this incredible journey, one where my work has not only touched lives but also become a part of India's rich pop culture tapestry. In my new role, I am committed to working closely with the exceptional FICCI team to champion disruption, celebrate innovation, and highlight the excellence our industry consistently delivers”.

Kevin Vaz, Chair, FICCI Media and Entertainment Committee & CEO, Entertainment, Jiostar said, “The silver jubilee edition of FICCI Frames is a celebration of 25 years of excellence and a tribute to the legacy we have built-in shaping India’s Media & Entertainment industry. Ayushmann Khurrana, with his incredible journey of creativity, innovation, and connection with audiences, represents the very ethos of FICCI Frames. His association will elevate this milestone event and inspire future generations of storytellers and creators”.

With Ayushmann Khurrana as the brand ambassador for this landmark occasion, the 25th anniversary promises to be a blend of star power, industry innovation, and global relevance.