Avneet Kaur wraps up the first schedule of her international film 'Love In Vietnam'

Mumbai, Oct 1: Actress Avneet Kaur took to her social media account and dropped some pictures from the set as she wrapped up the first schedule of her international film 'Love In Vietnam'. Taking to Instagram, Avneet, who has 31.9 million followers on the photo sharing platform, shared a carousel of pictures with her cast and crew members, and gave some glimpses of the beautiful Vietnam.

She captioned the post, "And it's a wrap for the first schedule of #LoveInVietnam with a pink heart emoji. Coming to cinemas soon with clap-board emoji. I'm so proud to be a part of this international project and the first-ever collaboration between India and Vietnam. See you next year at the Cannes Film Festival with a heart emoji."



In her carousel post, Avneet is seen holding a clapperboard, surrounded by images that showcase her lively personality as she poses against beautiful Vietnamese landscapes and shares cheerful moments with the cast and crew. She looks as lovely as ever in a blue sweater with chain details, paired with black pants and sneakers.



Soon after Avneet's post surfaced online, fans and her die-hard admirers took to her comments section and praised the 22-year-old actress. A fan wrote, "Big Congrats to all of us. We are so happy that you are part of this historic project. And not only CANNES. We are going to Rock the World next year." Another one wrote, "From seeing you on the TV screen to seeing on you the Cannes floor is really a pride for me !!! I'm so so soooo happy for you avu didi !!! You're the hard-working person I aspire to be one day !! Lots of love and respect from my side !! with a red heart emoji."

'Love In Vietnam' is based on the bestseller 'Madonna In A Fur Coat', promising a compelling narrative that will resonate with audiences. The movie also stars Shantanu and Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan, helmed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi and produced by Omung Kumar. On the work front, Avneet began her career in 2010 with Zee TV's dance show 'Dance India Dance Li'l Masters'. Her acting debut came in 2012 with Life OK's 'Meri Maa'.

She then appeared in SAB TV's 'Tedhe Hain Par Tere Mere Hain'. She also participated in the celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5' paired with 'Taare Zameen Par' fame actor Darsheel Safary. She has been a part of movies like 'Mardaani', 'Chidiakhana', 'Tiku Weds Sheru', and 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage'.