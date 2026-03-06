Avinash Tiwary: ‘Chhaap Tilak’ sets tone for Ginny Wedss Sunny 2

Mumbai, March 6: The song ‘Chhaap Tilak’ from the upcoming film ‘Ginny Wedss Sunny 2’, was unveiled on Friday. The song blends traditional soul with contemporary beats, The video of the song features the film’s lead pair, Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr, and Paradox. Avinash said that the song perfectly sets the stage for the storytelling in the film.

Talking about the song, Avinash Tiwary said, "Music sets a huge tone for a movie’s storytelling. ‘Chhaap Tilak’ does exactly that for our film. I hope it makes it to everyone’s playlist in the way it has made to mine. You’d want to dance when you hear it”.

The song marks a defining debut for emerging singer and composer Heer, alongside rap sensation Paradox. Known for his distinctive style and commanding presence, Paradox brings his signature energy to the track, adding a powerful contemporary edge. Blending traditional musical influences with bold, modern production, the song creates a dynamic soundscape that bridges heritage and trend. Composed by Heer and Amaan Noor, with lyrics penned by Amaan Noor, the track has been crafted as a high-energy celebration, poised to become the season’s go-to party and wedding sangeet anthem.

Medha Shankr shared, “I am thrilled for everyone to finally experience Chhaap Tilak. Being the first song of the film, it carries a very special energy, and I can’t stop grooving to it myself. What Heer and Amaan have created is a total vibe and with Paradox’s voice for the Rap, I’m confident it will be the definitive dance track of the season”.

‘Chhaap Tilak’ is a Sufi devotional composition traditionally attributed to the 13th-century poet, musician, and scholar Amir Khusrau. Written in Hindavi with Persian influences, the poem reflects themes of spiritual surrender and mystical love between the devotee and the divine guide. The phrase “chhaap tilak sab chheeni” metaphorically suggests the loss of worldly identity upon encountering divine love.

Singer and music composer Heer said, "Composing and singing ‘Chhaap Tilak’ was about finding that perfect balance between soul and the dance floor. This is my first Bollywood song, and I am supremely excited. Collaborating with Amaan Noor on the music and having Paradox elevate the track with his voice for the rap, made this a dream debut for me”.

Rapper Paradox said, "I wanted to bring something unexpected to this classic. The energy on this track is groovy. It’s going to be a massive one for the festive season”.

Presented by Zee Studios and Soundrya Production, ‘Ginny Wedss Sunny 2’ is produced by Vinod Bachchan and Umesh Kumar Bansal. The film is set to arrive in theatres on April 24, 2026.

