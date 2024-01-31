Atif Aslam to make Bollywood comeback after 7 years

Guwahati, Jan 31: Months after the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition seeking to ban Pakistani artists from performing or working in India, Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is all set to make his comeback after nearly seven years.

Atif collaborated with the movie ‘Love Story of 90s’ featuring Adhyayan Suman and Divita Rai in the lead roles and directed by Amit Kasaria.

Sharing the excitement about the comeback, the producers and distributors of the movie, Haresh Sangani and Dharmesh Sangani said, “It is very reassuring thing for Atif Aslam to make a comeback after 7-8 years. We are very happy because he has sung the first song in our film ‘Love Story of 90s’. His fans will be very thrilled. He is going to make a comeback in Bollywood through film.”

Atif Aslam is known for several popular soul-stirring songs, including Dil Diyan Gallan, Main Rang Sharbaton Ka and Piya O Re Piya among others.

In October 2023, Bombay High Court dismissed a petition seeking a complete ban Pakistani artists, including actors, singers, musicians, lyricists, and technicians, from performing in India.