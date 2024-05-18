Assam's Urmimala Boruah graces Cannes red carpet

Guwahati, May 18: In a proud moment, Assam’s Urmimala Boruah, CEO of the Queens of the World India Pageant and National Director of the International Pageants, made her debut at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2024, in France.

Sharing her journey on social media she wrote “Dream it, believe it, achieve it.” This has been my guiding mantra for years now, and it fills me with overwhelming gratitude when I reflect on my life and realise that I have accomplished everything I once dreamed of.

Making my debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, I have now become India’s first Pageant Director to grace the red carpet at this esteemed celebration.



Coming from a small town in India, growing up I witnessed my favourite film stars and celebrities attending international shows, mingling with a global crowd of influential stars, and experiencing the glamorous moments we all dream of.”

"Today, after years of hardships, I am finally here, not just to represent myself, but my vision and my Queen’s tribe, to redefine beauty. I credit this achievement to my family, to my Queens, my diligent and hardworking team, and all my supporters and well-wishers who have cheered me on through thick and thin," she further added.