Assam’s Suman Adhikary wins two Filmfare Awards for Badhaai Do

Guwahati, April 28: Suman Adhikary of Guwahati has won two prestigious awards – Best Story and Best Screenplay – at the 68th Filmfare Awards 2023 for his work in Badhaai Do.

Suman Adhikary won the awards jointly with Akshat Ghildiyal for Best Story and with Ghildiyal and Harshavardhan Kulkarni for Best Screenplay.

“I'm extremely delighted to get this prestigious award. This is one of the oldest and most widely known film awards not just in India but in Asia. There were a lot of brilliant works that were nominated and to win the award among these is simply satisfying,” a delighted Adhikary told Assam Tribune.

“I thank everyone in my team to make it happen. I congratulate all the winners, especially the team Badhaai Do.”

Badhaai Do, a comedy-drama film, was released in January 2022 and stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. The movie was directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and produced by Junglee Pictures. Adhikary's contribution to the movie has been hailed by critics and viewers alike.

Adhikary's achievements are a source of pride for his home state Assam, which has a rich tradition of producing talented individuals in various fields.

His success in the highly competitive and dynamic Bollywood industry serves as an inspiration for aspiring filmmakers and screenwriters in Assam and the entire Northeast region.

Badhaai Do which was nominated in 14 categories won six awards – Best Film Critics, Best Actor in Leading Role (Rajkumar Rao), Best Actress Critics (Bhumi Pednekar) and Best Actor in Supporting Role (Sheeba Chaddha, female) besides Best Story and Best Screenplay.

This is not the first time that Adhikary has been recognized for his talent in screenwriting. Earlier, he won a Filmfare award for his directed and scripted short film Sorry Bhaisaab. He has also been nominated for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) award for Best Story for Badhaai Do.

Suman Adhikary was born in Barpeta in Assam and spent his childhood on the corridors and courtyards of Sundaridia Satra (Vaisnavite Monastery) before shifting to Guwahati.

Adhikary completed his graduation in economics from Ramjas College in New Delhi before switching to advertising filmmaking and writing.