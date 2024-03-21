Assam's 'Raghunath' bags multiple awards at META-2024

Guwahati, Mar 21: In a proud moment for the people of Assam, an Assamese play from a small village in the north-east triumphed at the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) 2024 on Wednesday.

Five out of six awards were bagged by 'Raghunath'—Best Director, Best Actor, Best Original Script, Best Production and Best Stage Design—by Bidyut Kr. Nath, while Gautam Saikia was felicitated for the Best Light Design.



Raghunath’s production emerged at the awards ceremony, showcasing the rich theatrical heritage of Assam.



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, via the microblogging site 'X', extended heartfelt congratulations to the team of Raghunath.

