Assam’s globally awarded ‘Lachit – The Warrior’ bags 31 awards, 50 festival picks

Guwahati, Nov 24: The 403rd birth anniversary of Bir Lachit Borphukan was celebrated this year with a rare cinematic milestone. Lachit – The Warrior, an animated documentary honouring the legendary Ahom commander, has been released across Pi Media’s social platforms and it arrives as one of the most internationally decorated films ever produced from Assam.

Written and directed by Dr Parthasarathi Mahanta, the film has travelled an extraordinary global circuit, securing 50 international festival selections and 31 awards across continents.

For a regional independent production, the feat marks a striking cultural and creative breakthrough.

The honours span both documentary and animation categories; a unique achievement in the indie circuit. The tally includes:

19 Best Documentary Awards

5 Best Animated Short Film Awards

1 Best Short Film Award

1 Award of Excellence

1 Award of Appreciation

3 Special/Honourable Mentions

20 Official Screenings

From London, New York and Milan to Berlin, Goa, Chennai, Rajasthan and Bengaluru, festivals worldwide have applauded the film’s visual craft, historical depth and contemporary relevance.

It has also earned recognition at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), the New York Lift-Off Film Festival, the Milan Short Film Festival, the Newborn Short Film Festival Berlin, the Penzance International Film Festival (UK), and even secured a coveted berth at the Cannes Marché du Film.

A strong creative team drives its detail-rich storytelling and visual energy. Produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah, the documentary features narration by Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury, music by Rupam Talukdar, illustrations and storyboard by Hrishikesh Bora, animation and VFX by Ratul Dutta and Bora, subtitles by Dr Jovial Kalita, sound design by Devajit Gayan, and creative direction by Anupam Mahanta.

Timed with Lachit Borphukan’s birth anniversary, the film stands as a heartfelt tribute to the commander whose courage, discipline and patriotism remain a cornerstone of Assamese identity.

Lachit – The Warrior is now streaming on Pi Media’s Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channels.