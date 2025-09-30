Assam’s Alankrita Bora makes Hindi film debut with 'Tara and Akash’

Guwahati, Sept 30: Assam’s Alankrita Bora has made her Hindi film debut with Tara and Akash – Love Beyond Realm, which released across all PVR INOX cinemas in India on Friday, stated a press release.

The full-length feature stars Jitesh Thakur opposite Alankrita, a former Miss Diva Universe finalist from Assam. She plays a layered and intense character in the film. The cast also features legendary actors Amol Palekar, Deepti Naval, and Vaijendra Kala.

Directed by Srinivas Ebri, the film’s music has been composed by noted Bollywood musician C Satya. It has been produced by WFE Films, Mumbai, in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), Government of India, with support from Switzerland Tourism and Swiss Air.

Billed as a tale of eternal love rooted in Indian philosophy, the film has already made rounds on the global festival circuit. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), had its Asian premiere at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, and was also screened at the World Audio Visual Summit (WAVE-25) in Mumbai on behalf of India.

By Staff Reporter