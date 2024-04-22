Assamese short film 'Mur Ghurar Duronto Goti' wins Best Film at Golden Raven International Film Festival

Guwahati, Apr 22: Assam’s film director Maharishi Tuhin Kashyap's short film 'Mur Ghurar Duronto Goti' (The Horse from Heaven), which brought glory to Assam by being selected to represent India at the 2023 Oscar Awards, has been declared the best film at the Golden Raven International Film Festival in Russia.

The award ceremony was held in Anadyr city, located in the Sukhka Autonomous Region of Russia.



Representatives of the Indian Embassy in Russia received the awards on behalf of the filmmakers at the event.



It is worth mentioning that after winning the Best Picture award at the Bangalore International Film Festival in 2022, the film qualified to represent India at the Oscars. Maharishi Tuhin Kashyap's film was the first Assamese short film to get a chance to represent India for the coveted Academy Award.



Tuhin, via video message, thanked the audience at the Golden Raven International Film Festival and conveyed his earnest wishes for world peace.

