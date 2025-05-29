Assamese short film on marginalised voices earns global applause at Cannes

Ansuni Chinkhe (Unheard Whispers), a socially charged Assamese short film, made a significant impression at the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival.

A deeply thought-provoking experience, Ansuni Chinkhe was screened online to an audience of film professionals, critics, and distributors at the prestigious Marché du Film screening segment—the business heart of the coveted festival.

Directed by Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, and narrated by National Award-winning actress Seema Biswas, the film portrays the powerful story of a young girl in India and her turbulent journey from birth through adulthood.

The film has garnered critical acclaim for its artistic execution and the depth with which it handles socially pressing issues, particularly those affecting women and the marginalised.

It not only depicts adversity but also aspires to inspire change, serving as a cinematic expression of resistance and empowerment.

Led by a law enforcement official who possesses a deep understanding of societal structures, Dr Mahanta brings a rare combination of empathy and insight to the film

Through Ansuni Chinkhe, he channels his frontline experiences with crime and society into an evocative narrative that bridges art and activism.

In Dr Mahanta’s words, “The film is a tribute to the countless women whose voices have been stifled for generations.”

Prior to its Cannes debut, Ansuni Chinkhe earned acclaim on the national festival circuit, bagging two significant awards at the 17th Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF) 2025—Best Director (Dr Mahanta) and Best Actress (Biswas).

Riding the wave of regional cinema gaining ground on the global stage, Ansuni Chinkhe stands as a testament to how storytelling rooted in local culture and language can resonate universally.

The film has been produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah—both passionate advocates for socially driven storytelling.