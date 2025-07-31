Assamese producer's Huma Qureshi-starrer ‘Bayaan’ heads to Toronto Film Fest

Guwahati, July 31: On a winter evening in November 2022, Shiladitya Bora was about to board a flight from Mumbai to Japan when he received a WhatsApp message from his long time friend and filmmaker Bikas Ranjan Mishra.

“Are you interested...?” the message read.

That text, sent just moments before take off, marked the beginning of what would become ‘Bayaan’, a Hindi-language feature now set to make its world premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September.

Written and directed by Mishra and produced by Bora’s Platoon One Films, 'Bayaan' is the only Indian film selected in TIFF’s Discovery section this year. The category is known for introducing new voices in world cinema, having previously launched the careers of directors such as Christopher Nolan, Alfonso Cuaron and Barry Jenkins.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune over the phone from Mumbai, Bora recalled hearing the story of ‘Bayaan’ for the first time in 2017.

“Bikas had narrated it to me over dinner. I liked it, but at that time it felt too ambitious for me. I didn’t think I would be able to make it,” he said.

In the years that followed, Mishra, known for his National Award-winning debut ‘Chauranga’, tried to pitch the script to various production houses. Bora, meanwhile, continued with other projects. The script was recognised at international platforms and received fellowship support, but the film remained unmade.

Then came the message, just as Bora was preparing to leave for Japan.

“I knew instantly I wanted to do it,” Bora said. “I called him right away. He told me he was feeling stuck with the project, and though I didn’t have a plan in place, I knew I had to back it.”

For Bora, who hails from Jorhat, the TIFF selection is a significant moment not just for the film but for the broader aspirations of Indian independent cinema.

“Getting into Discovery is important not just because we’re the only Indian film this year, but because of what it represents. From a sales and visibility point of view, it’s one of the most important festival sections,” he said.

‘Bayaan’, which stars Huma Qureshi in the lead, was conceptualised as an accessible and audience-friendly film while still holding on to its independent roots.

“It was a conscious decision to make something that is audience-driven. We weren’t trying to make a niche indie. This is very much a film for viewers,” said the producer.

Qureshi, who came on board as the first and only actor approached, played a vital role in shaping the project.

“She’s an intelligent and courageous actor. She makes her own decisions,” he said. “We told her it was an independent project, and she agreed in just four days.”

Qureshi’s attitude on set also stood out to the team.

“She doesn’t come with preconceived notions. She’s open to suggestions, flexible, and has great team spirit. Honestly, I can’t imagine anyone else playing this role,” Bora said.

The film also features a strong supporting cast including Chandrachur Singh, Sachin Khedekar, Paritosh Sand, Avijit Dutt, Vibhore Mayank, Sampa Mandal, Swati Das, Aditi Kanchan Singh and Perry Chhabra.

While Bora is proud of what ‘Bayaan’ has achieved so far, he sees it as part of a larger vision — pushing Indian cinema into the global mainstream in a way that films from countries like South Korea have managed to do.

“Look at Korean films. They’re released in mainstream theatres even in the US. They’ve built a space for themselves globally. We’re still waiting for that kind of breakthrough,” he said.

“We’ve had great moments at the global level in the past — ‘Lunchbox’, ‘RRR’, and more recently ‘All We Imagine Is Light’ by Payal Kapadia — but we still don’t have a film that’s become a global movement, like Ang Lee’s ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’.”

Bora believes ‘Bayaan’ has the potential to fill that gap.

“I keep asking myself, can ‘Bayaan’ be that film? Can it push us across that line?”

He also hopes the film will inspire other producers to support independent, story-first projects and make room for large-scale, star-driven cinema that doesn’t rely on studio backing.

“‘Bayaan’ can show that it’s possible. If this film succeeds, it can give confidence to other producers to step forward and support good stories,” he said.

Platoon One Films, the production company behind the film, has already made a name for itself with acclaimed titles such as ‘Picasso’, ‘Bhagwan Bharose’ and ‘Ghaath’, which premiered at Berlinale 2023. With ‘Bayaan’, the banner continues its pursuit of strong narratives backed by artistic ambition.

The project is supported by the Hubert Bals Fund of International Film Festival Rotterdam and was developed at the LA Residency under Film Independent’s Global Media Makers programme. As part of the residency, Mishra received mentorship from ‘Chernobyl’ and ‘The Last of Us’ creator Craig Mazin, along with feedback from screenwriter Jeff Stockwell and story editor Ruth Atkinson.

As the countdown begins for Bayaan’s world premiere in Toronto, Bora remains clear-eyed about what he wants next — for the film, the studio and the star at its centre.

“I hope Huma can be the next big Indian actor with global reach, like Priyanka Chopra,” he said. “And I hope Platoon One can be the kind of independent studio that India has been waiting for.”