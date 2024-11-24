Assamese movie 'Rador Pakhi' screened at 55th IFFI in Goa

Goa, Nov 24: ‘Rador Pakhi’ (Morning Sunshine), directed by Bobby Sarma Baruah, left viewers deeply moved during its screening at the ongoing 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here in Goa. The film, a story of resilience and inspiration, brought tears to many and motivated many more viewers at Inox Screen 2.

“This story is so motivating. It can inspire many as it is based on reality,” said Akash Malhotra, one of the viewers who appreciated the film.

‘Rador Pakhi’ is one of three films from Assam selected for the prestigious Indian Panorama section of IFFI. The 129-minute film is based on the life of Sarmistha Pritam, a young writer from Assam diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy — a rare degenerative neuromuscular disease. Despite the challenges, she has overcome incredible odds to achieve her dreams.

In the film, Sarmistha’s character is renamed Jyoti. The story portrays how Jyoti refuses to let her struggles define her. Despite life’s hostility, she embraces her challenges with courage, balancing her family obligations with her aspirations to become an acclaimed author. Her inspiring journey is one of perseverance and hope, motivating many who face adversities in life.

“It’s a fantastic feeling to be selected for the Indian Panorama at IFFI. People who truly understand cinema come here to watch films. The response to our film has been overwhelming. I’m truly glad and honoured,” said director Bobby Sarma Baruah while speaking to The Assam Tribune.

Commenting on the motivation behind making the film, Bobby added, “I wanted to tell Jyoti’s story because I believe we often let petty struggles exhaust us. When I came across Jyoti, I was amazed at how she remained optimistic about becoming a writer, despite her physical limitations and the challenges life threw at her. Her journey inspired me deeply.”

She further said, “The film conveys an important message — that the fire to fight and overcome obstacles lies within us. It’s a reminder that the only real barrier to achieving our dreams is ourselves, not external challenges.”

The film is jointly produced by Bobby Sarma Baruah, Sulakhyana Baruah — who also plays the protagonist — and Basanta Kumar Baruah.

Speaking about her role as Jyoti, Sulakhyana said, “It was both challenging and inspiring to portray Jyoti. The struggles the character has endured are immensely powerful. It was physically demanding, but to play such a role has been a blessing for me.”