Assamese films are ready for OTT spotlight — but where are the platforms?

Assamese cinema is currently enjoying a purple patch. With a steady stream of new releases, award-winning projects, independent ventures, and seasoned actors, the industry seems to be living a long-awaited dream.

Yet, when it comes to watching these films from the comfort of their homes, cinephiles often find mainstream Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms lacking in Assamese content.

While national players such as Amazon Prime Video and SonyLiv occasionally feature Assamese films, many viewers lament the limited offerings available online.

Yes, platforms like ReelDrama do cater to a growing fan base, especially among Assamese audiences living outside the state. But cinephiles feel that awareness around these regional OTT platforms is still lacking. Despite their presence, a significant number of viewers remain unaware of their existence.









Though platforms like Amazon Prime Video and SonyLiv sometimes feature Assamese films, viewers often find the selection limited. (Photo: Unsplash)











Viewers call for greater visibility

Despite the growing digital presence of Assamese films, many viewers remain disconnected from regional OTT platforms.

“I only found out about ReelDrama when a friend told me about it. Before that, I had no idea Assamese movies and series were even available online,” said Ranjana Gogoi, a Delhi resident.

Echoing similar sentiments, Meghali Deka, a working professional based in Bangalore, said, “I grew up watching Assamese films during Bihu on Doordarshan, but now I struggle to find them online. If such OTT platforms exist, they need to be promoted so people like us can enjoy regional content.”

While viewers like Ranjana and Meghali highlight the lack of visibility and promotion of these platforms, filmmakers see them as both a blessing and a work in progress. The potential to reach wider audiences is there, but it remains largely untapped.













Although Assamese films are gaining a digital presence, many viewers still feel disconnected from regional OTT platforms. (Photo: Unsplash)





Filmmakers call for growth & quality

Filmmakers see regional OTT platforms as both a blessing and a work in progress. While the potential to reach wider audiences exists, it remains largely untapped.

“The regional OTT platforms still have a lot of room to grow. A small section of people know about platforms such as ReelDrama, but most common viewers remain unaware,” said director and actor Kenny Basumatary.

He added that although the founders and curators of these platforms have been somewhat successful in attracting viewers, much work remains to retain their attention.

“One has to ensure consistent content quality and stand out in an increasingly saturated market,” he said.

Offering a more nuanced view, filmmaker Maharshi Tuhin Kashyap said the answer is both yes and no.

“Initially, when regional OTT platforms emerged, we thought we would see new story ideas and independent voices getting a stage—and they did. But over time, the market has become saturated, and the content is starting to repeat,” Kashyap explained.

Highlighting the importance of regional platforms, Kashyap agreed that filmmakers from the state need platforms like ReelDrama to showcase their work and reach audiences.

Kashyap explained the scenario by saying, “In Kerala, when a film is made, its OTT rights are often sold in advance.”

He added that this means filmmakers are financially secured even before the theatrical release. He noted, “Even if the film doesn’t perform well in theaters, the revenue from OTT rights ensures they still earn a profit.”

Expressing his hope for Assam, Kashyap said he hopes that one day regional platforms in the state will reach that level—where OTT becomes a reliable source of revenue and support for filmmakers.





The road ahead

As regional OTT platforms continue to find their footing, the journey is far from over. For Assamese cinema to truly thrive in the digital space, more than just good content is needed—it requires strategic promotion, stronger infrastructure, and greater collaboration between creators, platforms, and audiences.

“The regional platform ReelDrama already has a wide reach—it’s currently accessible in around 170 countries. If filmmakers in Assam focus more on effective promotion, they’ll gradually gain more subscribers,” said Basumatary.

He believes that promoting such platforms on social media will help attract greater attention.

While filmmakers like Basumatary and Kashyap hope regional platforms will eventually overcome hurdles such as low visibility and limited funding, they also acknowledge that growth is a gradual process.

Assamese cinema’s digital journey holds immense promise, yet unlocking its full potential requires sustained promotion, quality storytelling, and stronger connections between creators and audiences worldwide. But fear not, the dream is just beginning to unfold.













The digital journey of Assamese cinema shows great potential. (Photo: ReelDrama)















