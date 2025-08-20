Assamese filmmaker’s debut ‘Kok Kok Kookkook’ to premiere at Busan Film Festival

Guwahati, Aug 20: Assamese director Maharshi Tuhin Kashyap's debut feature film Kok Kok Kookkook has been selected for the 30th edition of the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea for its Vision Asia section.

Produced by the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) of Kolkata, the movie is a magic realist horror drama, a press release said on Wednesday.

The film explores the intense lives of migrants struggling for identity against the backdrop of a gritty yet scenic city.

Known for his distinctive use of magic realism and poetic imagination, Kashyap who used to be known as a short filmmaker, brings forward a deeply personal yet universal story set in his hometown Guwahati in Assam.













A still from the film.

“This film is dedicated to the people of Assam, who once celebrated diversity without hesitation. I fear times and minds are changing,” the director said.

He hoped that this film stands as a “testament of my existence, and of those who fight for identity every day”.

Kashyap, an alumnus of SRFTI, developed the film as his final dissertation project under the mentorship of filmmaker Dominic Sangma.

His short films have received wide international acclaim, including screenings at global festivals and multiple awards.

The world premiere of the film at Busan marks a milestone for both the filmmaker and contemporary Assamese cinema, continuing its growing recognition on the global stage, the release added.

The Vision Asia section at BIFF introduces groundbreaking works from Korea and Asia, spotlighting bold and boundary-pushing films from emerging voices that represent the future of Asian cinema.

The 30th Busan International Film Festival will be held from September 17 to 26.





PTI