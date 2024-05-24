Assamese film 'The Woodcutter' premiers trailer at Cannes

Guwahati, May 24: A trailer of Assamese film The Woodcutter was unveiled at the Bharat Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival in the presence of Hollywood actress Judi Beecher, Swedish producer Therese Anselmsson, South African producer Maynard Kraak and US producer and distributor Raaj Raahi.

Produced by JV Manisha Bajaj and Tarsem Antil and directed by Prakash Deka, The Woodcutter has already garnered attention for its compelling narrative and powerful performances. Selected as part of the NFDC Screenwriters Lab 2021, the film has since received three official selections in international film festivals.

Set against the backdrop of a changing world, The Woodcutter delves into the heart of tradition versus modernity, exploring themes of love, sacrifice, and the enduring power of music.

Bonojit, a 40-year-old folk musician, grapples with the challenges of preserving his craft in the face of societal judgment and personal turmoil. His daughter Munu becomes a poignant symbol of the generational divide as she confronts her father’s profession and its impact on their family.

Bajaj expressed her excitement for the film's Cannes debut, stating, "We are thrilled to share the trailer for The Woodcutter with audiences at Cannes. This film is a testament to the rich tapestry of Indian storytelling and the universal themes it explores."

The cast that includes Baharul Islam, Sharmistha Chakarvorty, Pratibha Choudhary and Prajalika, delivers stellar performances.

Music has been composed by national award winner Tarali Sarma.