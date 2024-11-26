Assamese film ‘Swargarath’ screened at IFFI, to be remade in Hindi

Guwahati, Nov 26: For the team of Swargarath, an Assamese feature film, the happiest part is that their film has been clubbed with some of the biggest films of the year like 12th Fail, Kalki and others in the Mainstream Cinema section of Indian Panorama in the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) being held in Goa.

“We are so happy and excited. It means a lot to us,” Akshata Narain, one of the producers of Swargarath told The Assam Tribune.

The film was screened at Panjim on Sunday. Karkhanu (Gujarati) and Manjummel Boys (Malayalam) were the other two films in the section.

“It's great to see houseful viewers during the screening and most of them are not from Assam. It's our pleasure that everyone could relate to it and enjoyed it,” Akshata Narain added.

The film portrays the life of Baikuntha, a mortuary van driver, alongside three college students and two policemen who stumble upon a bag full of money. A black comedy, the film explores the concept that regardless of the path taken to achieve desires, fate prevails.

The film's cast includes Kenny Basumatary, Kamal Lochan, Siddhartha Sarma, Bonny Deori, Rintu Bora, Udvawan Saikia and Rimjhim Deka, among others. Anurag Saikia has composed the music for the film, while Pradip Daimary is the cinematographer.

Director Rajesh Bhuyan spoke about the challenges faced while making Swargaratha film that uses humour to address the serious topic of death. Bhuyan emphasised how comedy, though often underestimated, is the most difficult genre to master. He credited the film's success to its ability to make people laugh, while also provoking thoughts about life, death, and societal values.

Bhuyan reflected on the film's critical and commercial success, pointing to its impact on the Assamese film industry and its departure from the region's traditional focus on action and romance.

Writer Santanu Rowmuria discussed how Swargarath captures the essence of life and death through the unique perspective of a mortuary van driver and a group of characters, including college students and police officers. Set against the backdrop of India's 2016 demonetisation, the film weaves a narrative that blends black comedy with serious social commentary.

The film's treatment, Rowmuria added, turned a potentially dark subject into something humorous but meaningful.

Challenges

Narain further mentioned the challenges faced during the production of the feature film, which was shot during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. She expressed pride in completing the project, despite the obstacles during the pandemic's challenging times.

The film's success, Narain stated, is a reflection of the strong script and the team's determination to keep going in the face of COVID adversity. She expressed pride in how the story resonated with audiences and showcased the strength of content-driven cinema.

Hindi version

After the screening, producer Sanjive Narain also shared a good news with this reporter. Though he didn't reveal the name, he said that someone from Mumbai is willing to make a Hindi version of the film.

"We make a lot of films, but the happiest moment is when you are recognised on a national platform. For people like us from the North- East, it means a lot. I want to thank and congratulate the entire team; everyone did a fantastic job. I received an offer at IFFI to make this movie in Hindi, and we are proud of that. Thank you, IFFI, for inviting us here," said Sanjive Narain, visibly excited about the development.