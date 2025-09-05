Assamese film ‘Goodbye Guruji’ selected for Festival Gange Sur Seine in Paris

Guwahati, Sept 5: Filmmaker Arunjit Borah’s latest film ‘Goodbye Guruji’ has been officially selected for Festival Gange Sur Seine in Paris, France, where it will have its global premiere next month.

With Partha Pratim Hazarika and Aimee Barua in lead roles, ‘Goodbye Guruji’ is a heartfelt story of transformation through education and perseverance. The film follows Prayash Saikia, nicknamed Guruji, a young and devoted teacher who introduces unconventional methods to engage children at Kinkinia Primary School and bring education back to the heart of the community. The film intricately weaves the mythological tale of Kansa Badh from Assam’s 500-year-old Bhaona theatre tradition, mirroring Guruji’s struggles and triumphs, and reinforcing the timeless theme of good prevailing over adversity.

Expressing delight on the selection, writer and director of the film Arunjit Borah said: “‘Goodbye Guruji’ is a heartfelt exploration of the transformative power of education and innovative teaching. My belief in the power of perseverance, innovation, and empathy to overcome educational barriers is at the heart of this film. "Goodbye Guruji" is a tribute to those who dare to think differently and inspire us to strive for a better future.”

Commenting on why they selected the film, Chayan Sarkar, president, Gange Sur Seine, Paris said: “Arunjit Borah is a powerful filmmaker who often experiments with serious subjects within simple backdrops. We earlier screened his short film ‘Zibah’, which was extremely well received in Paris. ‘Goodbye Guruji’ is a visual feast – profound yet subtle in its storytelling. The film demonstrates the power and tenacity of a simple village educator in transforming an entire community. The director’s use of rural Assam as his canvas, combined with the ancient folk theatre of Bhaona, creates a mystic, surreal, and cinematic experience.”

All set to be released next year, ‘Goodbye Guruji’ also features Rupjyoti Mahanta, Rupkumar Borah, Naba Mahanta and Anyun Kashyap in leading roles. The film is produced by National Film Development Corporation of India Limited (NFDC) in association with Cinecraft Productions and supported by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India.

The story is by Sanjeev Tiwari, with screenplay by Arunjit Borah and Marharshi Tuhin Kashyap who is also the associate director. The film’s visual aesthetic is shaped by director of photography Asutosh Kashyap, art director Arup Dutta, make-up designer Panku Hazarika and DI colourist Hadwit Baglari. Music is composed by Tarali Sarma, with sound design and RR Mixing by Debajit Gayan, and editing by Rantu Chetia, Chinmay Dutta as chief assistant director, Prithul Kumar as producer and Vivek Agarwal of Cinecraft Productions as co-producer.