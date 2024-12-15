Assamese film Burkha-The Veil captivates audiences at KIFF

Guwahati, Dec 15: An important cultural event for cinephiles from all over, the recent Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) featured the Assamese film Burkha - The Veil as a notable entry. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Hiren Bora, the film was selected for the National Competition on Indian Languages section at the 30th edition of the festival. Audiences and critics praised its gripping narrative and socially relevant theme, which explores the interplay between tradition and progress in rural India.

Hiren Bora, known for weaving captivating stories about social responsibility, continues his tradition of impactful cinema with Burkha -The Veil. Bora's career has been marked by milestones, beginning with his debut feature, Basundhara - The Earth, which won the Rajat Kamal Award for Best Feature Film in Assamese in 2009. It was shown as an official entry at festival circuits in London, Nottingham, Canada, Mumbai, Pune, New Delhi, and Goa. His 2014 film Khobh - The Anguish became the second Assamese film, after Dr. Bhabendra Nath Saikia's Sandhyaraag in 1977, to be selected for the renowned Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in 2015. His 2019, his film Seema - The Untold Story was chosen for several prestigious film festivals.

"Through Burkha - The Veil, I wanted to highlight a real story that resonates universally," Bora remarked. The film delves into key topics such as inadequate medical and educational infrastructure in northeastern India. Set against the picturesque yet challenging backdrop of a village on the banks of the Brah- maputra, Burkha - The Veil follows the journey of Reshma, an eighth-grade student from an economically backward family, determined to rise above societal and familial pressures. When confronted with her father's demand for early marriage and the lecherous designs of a village leader, Reshma finds much-needed support and assistance from Hafeez, a sympathetic teacher. Despite confronting resistance and conspiracies, she emerges as a beacon of hope, breaking free from the darkness of ignorance to embrace education and empowerment.

Poverty, inequality, and archaic norms all stand in the way of official efforts to put an end to the practice of child marriage, which continues to be a plague and a major issue throughout India, especially Assam. Despite being illegal, child marriage is nonetheless widely practised, particularly in rural and remote areas. Therefore, in an attempt to in- crease awareness, Bora chose to tackle the topic in his movie. Although Assam's literacy rate has in- creased in recent years, much more awareness is still needed in rural and isolated areas.

Additionally, it examines the inherent issues that Assamese settlements along the mighty Brahmaputra have to endure. The villagers' struggle for existence is exacerbated by the yearly floods and the loss of agricultural land due to rapid erosion. The wrath of Nature also has a significant impact on Reshma's family. However, she is determined to overcome both natural and manmade barriers in order to achieve her goal.

The narrative penned by acclaimed writer and journalist - Jitumoni Bora, is a stinging indictment of entrenched social norms. Bora's perspective goes beyond religious overtones, presenting the burkha as a symbol of widespread systematic discrimination and oppression, as well as a call to reform.

Produced by Hiren Bora himself under the banner of 'Suravi Enterprise', the film features a cast of talented artistes, including Rodali Bora as Reshma, Jatin Khanikar, Durgashri Borah, Adrita Parasha Mahanta, Dipankar Bora, etc. The film's screenplay is by noted dramatist Naren Patgiri. The film's compelling visuals are crafted by cinematographer Papu Deka, with music by Tarali Sarma and editing executed by Dipak Mandal.

Other notable contributors include art director Pankaj Bezbaruah, chief assistant director Malay Roy, VFX artist Abhijit Handique, costume de- signer Rosy Bora, and make-up artiste Nyumme Kamse. This meticulous team effort has resulted in a cinematic piece that is both aesthetically striking and emotionally resonant.

Hiren Bora's films address socio-economic development issues, and this film is consistent with his vision. Whether addressing environmental concerns in Basundhara - The Earth, exploring anguish in Khobh, or delving into the events in the backdrop of the Indo-China War of 1962 in Seema-The Untold Story, his films challenge the audience to confront uncomfortable truths. Bora's other films waiting for theatrical release in- clude the Rabha language feature Nasimay (Dar- ling), which was officially selected for screening at the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival in the 'Unheard India: Rare Language Indian Film' category, as well as the film Baahi - The flute, based on popular writer Monikuntala Bhattacharya's much appreciated novel.

In Burkha - The Veil, Bora not only challenges social obstacles but also emphasises how education and collaborative endeavours may bring about change.

By-

Prantik Deka