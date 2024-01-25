Assam: Jatin Bora to make web series debut with ‘NRC Scam 2019’

Guwahati, Jan 25: The president of Assam Public Works (PWD), Abhijit Sharma is all set to unmask the NRC scam that occurred five years ago, by creating a web series titled ‘NRC Scam 2019- The Hazla Story’.

According to sources, Assamese actor Jatin Bora will make his web series debut with ‘NRC Scam 2019’. The series will portray the character of former NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela. The cast includes Maitrayee Goswami and Bibhuti Bikash Choudhury alongside Jatin Bora in the lead.

The production budget for the series is around Rs. 9 lakhs and is expected to reach 5 crore people.

The series is set to release on the OTT platform RED Cinema on April 25 and 26.