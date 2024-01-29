Assam: Documentary on resentful youths targeted by extremist groups wins JIFF Award

Guwahati, Jan 29: A documentary delving into the plight of underprivileged youths targeted by extremist groups as potential recruits received the best short documentary award at the Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF) 2024 on Sunday.

The documentary, Fehujali, was produced by the Director General of Assam Police (DGP), GP Singh and directed by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Partha Sarathi Mahanta with English subtitles by Jovial Kalita.

The film digs into the plight of the underprivileged youths in the state, targeted by extremist groups as potential recruits through coercive tactics.

It employs cinematic treatment to portray authentic stories, serving as an eye-opener for resentful youths and urging them to stay on the right path.

It is learned that out of 2971 films submitted from 82 countries, 326 films from 67 countries were nominated and 71 films from 19 countries were selected for the film festival.