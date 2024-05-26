Assam Designer Sanjukta Dutta shines on Cannes red carpet

Guwahati, May 26: In a moment of pride for Assam, renowned designer Sanjukta Dutta made her debut on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

Dutta graced the prestigious event on May 25, accompanied by supermodels Mirka Oktavia Hendro and Valeriya Hjertenaes, who showcased her stunning designs. This remarkable appearance marks the first time Sanjukta Dutta has walked the red carpet at Cannes, bringing global attention to her unique and exquisite creations.

Sanjukta graced the event in a traditional Assamese Sador Mekhela, along with the two supermodels.



Dutta's designs have been featured at renowned fashion events including Milan, Paris, and New York Fashion Weeks, and she frequently participates in Lakme Fashion Week with Bollywood celebrities as showstoppers. Her portfolio includes styling for actors such as Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha, Raveena Tandon, Nora Fatehi, Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, Pooja Hegde, Nushrat Bharucha, Mrunal Thakur, and Shamita Shetty, among others.



In 2019, Dutta's Assamese silk gown was worn by Top Model UK winner Ingrida Ilgine at Cannes. Her designs have been showcased on red carpets at the Rome and Venice film festivals.



In 2023, models Ingrida Ilgine and Marika Howard walked down the Cannes red carpet in outfits by Dutta.

