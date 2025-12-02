Ashnoor Kaur responds to Malti Chahar calling her ‘selfish’ on Bigg Boss

Mumbai, Dec 2: Popular television actress Ashnoor Kaur reacted to Malti Chahar calling her 'selfish' in the 'Bigg Boss 19' house.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Ashnoor was asked to share her opinion on Malti reportedly calling her a 'kid and selfish' as she was exiting the house.

Reacting to this, Ashnoor stated that everyone is entitled to their opinion. "I know who I am, and I don’t let such remarks define me", she added.

Ashnoor was evicted from the Salman Khan hosted reality show for being violent with fellow housemate Tanya Mittal during the “Ticket To Finale” task.

Given that Ashnoor's journey in "Bigg Boss' came to an end rather abruptly, Ashnoor revealed if there is anything she would have done differently inside the house?

To this, she said that she wished someone had told her earlier that Tanya was hurt. She added that if she had known, she would have apologised immediately, and things might not have ended so abruptly.

"I was only a week away from the finale, and it felt like my dream was suddenly snatched away," the 'Patiala Babes' actress added.

Sharing which contestants surprised her the most, either positively or negatively, Ashnoor shared, "Before entering the house, I didn’t think I’d get along with Aves and Nagma, but they turned out to be absolute sweethearts. We connected instantly."

Disclosing that the show changed her perspective on friendships and alliances, the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress said, "I found true friendship in Abhishek. And I also learned how some people can flip when situations get tough."

Talking about her future plans after 'Bigg Boss', she shared that she has a New Year trip planned.

"I’ve been celebrating it at Nanded Sahib Gurudwara for almost a decade now. There are also conversations happening professionally — things in the pipeline. When they materialise, you’ll know."

