Asha Bhosale's granddaughter joins 'The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj'

Mumbai, March 11: Zanai Bhosale, the grand-daughter of veteran playback singer Asha Bhosale, has been cast in the upcoming film ‘The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’.

Zanai will be seen essaying the role of Shivaji Maharaj's wife, Rani Sai Bhonsale in the theatrical film.

The film is directed by Sandeep Singh.

Talking about the casting, Sandeep said: "l feel so honoured and absolutely privileged to be launching Zanai Bhosale, who is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's family lineage and also shares her lineage with extremely brilliant and accomplished family, with the late Lata Mangeshkar being her aunt and being Asha Bhosale's granddaughter.”

“She is a proud Bhosale, who has already been gifted with a soulful voice and has a ear for music. But few know what a talented dancer and a skillful performer she is. She will do full justice to the character of Rani Sai Bai. As Shivaji Maharaj's wife, Rani Sai Bai had contributed immensely to his growth as a king and a human being,” he added.

The film, presented by Immerso Studio and Legend Studios, will release on February 19, 2026 on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Jayanti.