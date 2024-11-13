As ‘Aitraaz’ turns 20, producer Subhash Ghai announces ‘Aitraaz 2’

Mumbai, Nov 13: As Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer “Aitraaz” completed two decades in Hindi cinema, filmmaker Subhash Ghai on Wednesday morning announced “Aitraaz 2” with “with a finest script” and “3 years of hard work”. Subhash took to Instagram, where he shared a still from the film featuring Priyanka. Alongside the picture, the filmmaker heaped praise on the actress and said that she “dared and did it.”

“BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL PRIYANKA CHOPRA DARED N DID IT. That’s why cine lovers can not forget her performance even after 20 years today in #AITRAZ produced my Mukta arts. When she was too apprehensive to do this role of an ardent ambitious woman but did it with full confidence.”

The filmmaker then announced the second installment. “Now MUKTA ARTS is ready for AITRAZ 2 with a finest script with 3 years of hard work Just wait n watch.”

Released in 2004, the romantic thriller was directed by Abbas–Mustan and produced by Subhash Ghai. It tells the story of a man accused of sexual harassment by his female superior, and was released on 12 November 2004 to positive reviews. Loosely based on the 1994 film Disclosure, the film was a major commercial success and has been noted for its bold subject of sexual harassment.

Ghai is one of the most prominent and successful filmmakers of Hindi cinema throughout the 80s and 90s. His most notable works include Kalicharan, Vishwanath, Karz, Hero, Vidhaata , Meri Jung, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khalnayak, Pardes and Taal. It was in 1982, when he kickstarted with his Mukta Arts Private Limited. In 2006, he received the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues for producing the social problem film Iqbal.

The filmmaker’s last work was “36 Farmhouse”, which was released in 2022. It is written by Subhash Ghai and directed by Ram Ramesh Sharma. It stars Amol Parashar, Barkha Singh, Vijay Raaz, Madhuri Bhatia, Sanjay Mishra and Flora Saini in pivotal roles.