As Aishwarya Rai wears sindoor at Cannes, Celina Jaitly calls it a ‘powerful statement against terrorism’

Mumbai, May 22: At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai made a striking appearance wearing sindoor, a traditional symbol with deep cultural significance.

After Rai’s sindoor moment took the internet by storm, Celina Jaitly penned a powerful message highlighting the deeper significance of sindoor. She emphasized how this traditional symbol stands as a bold statement against terrorism and intolerance, resonating far beyond its cultural roots. On Thursday, Jaitly took to her Instagram handle and shared his photos flaunting sindoor and penned a thought-provoking note.

Sharing her images, the ‘No Entry’ actress wrote, “#sindoor is trending all over the world. Sindoor is no longer just a symbol of marital devotion. Today it stands as a powerful emblem of India’s collective spirit, of love, sacrifice, and resistance. As Sindoor trends across the world for its beauty, we must remember what it truly means to us. It is sacred. It is strength. And now, it is also a statement. Sindoor is not only a personal mission, it is a call to stand against terrorism, to demand accountability, and to uphold our right to live in peace.”

“Through sindoor, we honour those we love, those we’ve lost, and those we fight to bring home. We wear it not just as tradition but as a vow to protect everything it stands for. These are my two favourite sindoor moments from last year.. Which one speaks to you more? White or Gold.”

On May 21, Aishwarya Rai made a powerful statement with her first look at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. She stunned in an elegant ivory sari that she styled with her traditional Indian jewelry and a striking sindoor on her forehead. Her white sari, featuring a long pallu draped over her left shoulder and a flowing lace train on the right, added to her graceful presence.

Following Aishwarya’s impactful appearance, Celina Jaitly shared a heartfelt post emphasizing the significance of sindoor, highlighting its role as a symbol of strength and resilience.

--IANS



