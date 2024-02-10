Arjun Kapoor's sis Anshula bares her life, body image struggles in upcoming book

New Delhi, Feb 9: She was in the news some days back when her brother, the actor Arjun Kapoor, broke down after listening to her at the Spoken Fest in Mumbai, and now Anshula Kapoor is preparing for her own rendezvous with news headlines as an author.

Arjun and Anshula Kapoor are the children of producer Boney Kapoor from his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor -- they divorced in 1996 and she succumbed to cancer in 2012. It makes the half siblings of Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

In her upcoming book, to be published by Penguin Random House India, Anshula dips into her crowded life to offer glimpses of her roller-coaster childhood, her constant struggles with her body, and "the personal growth journey that has helped her reach a place where she finally loves herself today".

In the book, according to a media statement, Anshula candidly explores the themes of family, body image, mending relationships and forming new bonds with her family, especially her closeness to her brother Arjun.

She writes intensely about the pain of losing her mother to a bitter battle with cancer, growing up in a single-parent household, and how this has had an impact on making her into the person she is today.

"This book is a true reflection of who I am and the journey to becoming the person I am today," Anshula said. "Writing this has been in equal parts challenging, cathartic and exhilarating."

She added that being "raw, unapologetic and open about my emotions in front of the world is always terrifying", but her editor at the publishing house has been "the most supportive partner every step of the way".

Commenting on the upcoming book, Radhika Marwah, Executive Editor at Penguin Random House India, said, "Anshula Kapoor has a fresh and effervescent voice, and I am so proud to publish her debut work. She has the rare gift of being unapologetically herself and her writing has a raw, human quality through which she strings her story of love, grief, making amends, accepting her body, and living a life far from ordinary."