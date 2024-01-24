Arbaaz Khan joins Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 'Section 108'

Mumbai, Jan 24: Actor Arbaaz Khan, who recently tied the knot with Sshura Khan, has joined Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Regina Cassandra in the upcoming film 'Section 108'.

The actor will be seen playing a powerful businessman in the film, and will infuse the character with a blend of sophistication and charisma. The film is currently in its final schedule in Lonavala.

Talking about the project, Arbaaz said, "This is a great script and also the first movie that has been offered to me post marriage. It's a fantastic role. In fact, the team for 'Section 108' is really energetic and amazing! Also, the best part is that we discussed, and we started immediately shooting for the same. Really looking forward to this one."

'Section 108' is produced by Cinemawala Productions and directed by Rasikh Khan.

Meanwhile, Arbaaz is in a happy place on the personal front. He tied the knot for the second time with Sshura Khan. As per reports, Arbaaz and Sshura had met on the sets of the upcoming movie 'Patna Shukla'.

The intimate wedding ceremony which was held at Arbaaz's sister Arpita Khan’s residence saw the presence of his family members, including Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and his kids, Arbaaz's son Arhaan, actress Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha and Lulia Vantur.