Apoorva Arora says late actor Nitesh Pandey was father figure on and off screen

Mumbai, April 2: Actress Apoorva Arora, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming streaming show 'Family Aaj Kal', has shared her experience of working with the late actor Nitesh Pandey.

She said that the two always shared a cordial relationship.

The actress said that he was more than a co-actor, and called him a father figure both on and off screen as he treated her like a daughter.

Talking about her bond with Nitesh, Apoorva said: "The series beautifully portrays a father-daughter bond, a theme close to my heart as I share a similar bond with my father in real life. Working with Nitesh was a blessing, he was more than just a co-star but a father figure both on and off screen. Nitesh was amazing on set. Even though he had so much experience, he was always friendly and supportive.”

The actress further mentioned that his energy was infectious, and he could make everyone laugh with his perfect comic timing. He made them feel cared for and close knit.

Apoorva continued: “It was like working with a real life dad, spreading warmth and togetherness wherever he went. I still cannot believe that Nitesh is not among us, when I had first heard the news it was the toughest to accept.”

Set in Delhi, the slice-of-life drama follows the emotional journey of the Kashyap family. It also stars Sonali Sachdev, Aakarshan Singh, Prakhar Singh and Masood Akhtar.

“I remember Nitesh being excited for the series to be released. Now that we are finally closer to the launch, we all are missing him and wish he would have been there with us to cherish the day. He was our strongest pillar of support. But I am certain he will surely be with us in spirits. I am glad that the audiences will finally get to watch this show,” the actress added.

Produced by Anushka Shah of Civic Studios, and directed by Parikshit Joshi, the series is set to debut on Sony LIV on April 3.