Anuradha Cineplex set to host 11th Oscars Film Festival from Mar 22-28

Guwahati, Mar 20: All the movie buffs get ready to experience Oscar-winning movies in Guwahati, as Anuradha Cineplex is all set to organise the 11th Oscars Film Festival from March 22 to March 28, 2024.

Here is the list of seven acclaimed movies that will be screened at the movie theatre at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.





Date 2 pm 8 pm 22-03-2024 The Zone of Interest Anatomy of a Fall 23-03-2024 Oppenheimer Past Lives 24-03-2024 Barbie Killers of The Flower Moon 25-03-2024 The Creator The Zone of Interest 26-03-2024 Anatomy of a Fall Oppenheimer 27-03-2024 Killers of The Flower Moon Barbie 28-03-2024 Past Lives The Creator



