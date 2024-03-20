Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Anuradha Cineplex set to host 11th Oscars Film Festival from Mar 22-28
Guwahati, Mar 20: All the movie buffs get ready to experience Oscar-winning movies in Guwahati, as Anuradha Cineplex is all set to organise the 11th Oscars Film Festival from March 22 to March 28, 2024.
Here is the list of seven acclaimed movies that will be screened at the movie theatre at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
|Date
|2 pm
|8 pm
|22-03-2024
|The Zone of Interest
|Anatomy of a Fall
|23-03-2024
|Oppenheimer
|Past Lives
|24-03-2024
|Barbie
|Killers of The Flower Moon
|25-03-2024
|The Creator
|The Zone of Interest
|26-03-2024
Anatomy of a Fall
|Oppenheimer
|27-03-2024
|Killers of The Flower Moon
|Barbie
|28-03-2024
|Past Lives
|The Creator
