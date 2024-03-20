86 years of service to the nation
Anuradha Cineplex set to host 11th Oscars Film Festival from Mar 22-28

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Mar 20: All the movie buffs get ready to experience Oscar-winning movies in Guwahati, as Anuradha Cineplex is all set to organise the 11th Oscars Film Festival from March 22 to March 28, 2024.

Here is the list of seven acclaimed movies that will be screened at the movie theatre at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.


Date2 pm8 pm
22-03-2024The Zone of InterestAnatomy of a Fall
23-03-2024OppenheimerPast Lives
24-03-2024BarbieKillers of The Flower Moon
25-03-2024The CreatorThe Zone of Interest
26-03-2024

Anatomy of a Fall

Oppenheimer
27-03-2024Killers of The Flower MoonBarbie
28-03-2024Past LivesThe Creator


The Assam Tribune


