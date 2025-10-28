Anupama Parameswaran describes ‘Bison’ as ‘a quiet shift within’

Chennai, Oct 28: Actress Anupama Parameswaran cannot contain her emotions after receiving all the love for her recent release "Bison Kaalamaadan".

Calling the project 'a quiet shift within,' Anupama penned a heartfelt note on social media that read, "10 days of Bison… and my heart is still learning how to hold all the love it has received (sic)."

"Some films are not just projects, they become a feeling, a season, a quiet shift within. Bison is that for me. A film that has impacted me in ways I will cherish for a lifetime. I feel blessed, fortunate, and humbled to have lived inside this world," she added.

Thanking director Mari Selvaraj, Anupama went on to write, "To @mariselvaraj84 sir, thank you for choosing me and for seeing a place for me in this story. Your faith is something I will always carry with gratitude. (White heart emoji)."

Praising co-stars Dhruv Vikram and Rajisha Vijayan, she shared, "To our superstar (️ Military medal emoji) @dhruv.vikram congratulations. Watching your journey unfold with such honesty, passion, endurance, and heart has been inspiring. This wasn’t luck… this was earned, breath by breath. You deserve every bit of this light. (sparkles emoji) @rajishavijayan thank you for being more than a co-actor… thank you for the warmth of a sister. @nivas.k.prasanna what a beautiful beginning. Hold on to this magic, it will take you far."

Showering love on the makers and the entire team of "Bison", Anupama's social media post went, "My heartfelt thanks to @applausesocial and @neelamstudiosoffl for letting me be a small part of a big, meaningful dream. To the entire Bison family (Teary-eyed and red heart emoji) we held hands, we trusted, we created, and we bloomed. What a journey of love this has been. Congratulations (teary-eyed and collision Emoji)."

Last but not least, she expressed her gratitude towards the viewers for embracing the movie with truth.

"And to the audience… Thank you for embracing a film made with truth, for celebrating it with such tenderness, and for letting it find a home in your hearts rather than just on screens. Bison will always be special… it was honest and honesty, when loved, becomes art. (Teary-eyed and red heart emoji) Thank you again," her note concluded.

