Anupam Kher’s 544th film to be with ‘Bahubali of Indian cinema’ Prabhas

Mumbai, Feb 13: Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Thursday announced that he will be sharing screen space with the ‘Bahubali of Indian cinema’ Prabhas for his 544th film, which is yet untitled. Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing with Prabhas. In the image. The veteran star is seen hugging the pan-India star.

For the caption, he wrote: “ANNOUNCEMENT: Delighted to announce my 544th untitled film with the #Bahubali of #IndianCinema, the one and only @actorprabhas!”

He shared that the film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, who is known for making movies such as Sita Ramam. “The film is directed by the very talented #HanuRaghavapidi!And produced by wonderful team of producers of @mythriofficial! My very dear friend and brilliant @sudeepchatterjee.isc is the #Dop!” Kamaal ki kahaani hai aur kya chahiye life main doston!” he added.

Anupam brought out the actor in OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal recently. Anupam shared a video of him giving a few lines to Agarwal so that he can enact a scene. In the video, Anupam is heard giving a line about how the character enacted by the founder who had money would have been like Agarwal. After eleven takes and pearls of wisdom on acting given by Anupam, Agarwal gets it and enacts the scene superbly.

For the caption, Anupam, who also has an acting school, wrote: “When I brought out the actor in #Oyo Founder #RiteshAgarwal! I believe there is an actor in every person. In fact anybody can act. That is the tagline of my acting school @actorprepares!” He added: “So, It was great fun to do this acting exercise with #Ritesh! And I must say he was very cool about it. And did a great job! By the way, the lesson was given free! Jai Ho! #Acting #Lesson.”