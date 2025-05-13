Anupam Kher discusses the challenges of acting and directing simultaneously in ‘Tanvi The Great’

Mumbai, May 13: Veteran actor Anupam Kher has opened up about the unique challenges of wearing two hats as both an actor and a director for his film “Tanvi The Great.”

Kher shared the difficulties of balancing both roles, revealing how the experience pushed him creatively. Speaking about playing Col. Pratap Raina in his directorial venture, Kher shared, “The most difficult thing is to act and direct a film simultaneously. Luckily, I was surrounded by an extremely experienced technical team and a brilliant set of actors. They made my job slightly easy. Otherwise, Col. Pratap Raina is complexed. But he changes. And that change hopefully formulates his performance in #TanviTheGreat. Watch it and then decide.”

On Tuesday, the makers revealed the first look poster of Kher as Col. Pratap Raina on social media and wrote, “Actors of Tanvi The Great: For four decades, Global and Glorious actor Anupam Kher has made us laugh, cry, cheer, and gave us countless unforgettable performances in films from India and abroad, both! Now, he embodies a character whose story he wrote himself! Presenting Col. Pratap Raina... who lets his silence speak louder than his words. But then someone enters his world... someone who has her own interpretation of silence! When circumstances bring these two forces together, their world shakes a little. Sometimes it makes you laugh, and sometimes you are holding your tears back! And yet Col. Pratap Raina and Tanvi are the Two sides of the same Coin!.”

“Tanvi The Great” also stars Iain Glen, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Nasser, and Shubhangi.

Directed by Anupam Kher, with music by Oscar winner M.M. Keeravani, the film is produced by Anupam Kher Studios and NFDC, in association with Lower Middle Class Corporation. The release date will be announced soon.

The emotional drama will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The film will be showcased at the Marché du Film, the official film market held alongside the prestigious festival.

--IANS



