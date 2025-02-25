Anubhav Sinha says Kolkata is fortunate to have many film festivals

Mumbai, Feb 25: Director Anubhav Sinha, who is known for ‘Thappad’, ‘Mulk’, ‘Article 15’, ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ and others, has said that Kolkata is fortunate to have so many film festivals. The director recently inaugurated the second edition of the popular French Film Festival Kolkata. The director attended the event with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, National Award-winning director Goutam Ghose, and actor Anasuya Sengupta at Nandan on the opening day.

Anubhav also expressed his deep admiration for Kolkata, its rich cinematic culture, and the influence of its films. The director shared his thoughts, saying, “I love Kolkata, and also the films and food they make here. The city is fortunate to have so many film festivals”. Anubhav is known for his hard-hitting, real-life-inspired stories. His meticulous attention to detail and storytelling finesse have cemented his place among the industry’s finest directors. Audiences eagerly anticipate his next cinematic masterpiece, expecting nothing less than brilliance on the big screen.

He recently directed the Netflix series, ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’, became a global sensation, praised for its gripping narrative, stellar performances, and meticulous detail. It also became the most searched Series on Google in 2024. Both critics and audiences lauded the show, heightening anticipation for Sinha’s next project.

'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' is based on the hijacking of the Air India flight. Touted as a real account of the events, the story of the show unfolds across five airports, five countries, seven days, and 188 people who were aboard the aircraft. The show remained in the global top 10 charts for three weeks and in Indian top 10 charts for 11 weeks.

Talking about the show's success, Anubhav Sinha, earlier said, “Stories like these are not just meant to entertain; they remind us of resilience, courage, and humanity in the face of unimaginable adversity. It was a humbling experience to bring this story to the screen, and I am deeply grateful for the love it has received from audiences worldwide”.