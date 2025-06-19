'Ansuni Chinkhe' wins big in Chennai, adds to global festival glory

Guwahati, June 18: Assamese short film Ansuni Chinkhe is quietly carving out a special place for itself on the global film festival circuit, collecting one accolade after another and emerging as a powerful voice in regional cinema.

Its most recent recognition came from the Kollywood International Film Festival in Chennai, where it was honoured with the Best Asian Short Film Award—yet another feather in its already impressive cap.

The film is the brainchild of Dr. Parthasarathi Mahanta, Guwahati Commissioner of Police, whose keen eye for human emotion and social nuance informs both his script and direction.

Co-produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah, Ansuni Chinkhe tells a story that lingers long after the credits roll—thanks to its emotional honesty and layered storytelling.

A standout moment in the film’s journey was its screening at the Marché du Film, the bustling business wing of the Cannes Film Festival, where the film earned critical nods.

It soon went on to bag the Best Short Film Award at the Indian Independent Film Festival (May–June 2025) in Kolkata, praised for its soulful execution and stirring narrative.

Earlier this year, the film was selected for the Worldwood International Panorama at the Jaipur International Film Festival, where it struck gold—winning Best Actress for the ever-brilliant Seema Biswas and Best Director for Dr. Mahanta himself.

The winning streak didn’t end there. Ansuni Chinkhe also picked up the Best Short Film title at the Delhi Short Film Festival 2025, solidifying its reputation as one of the most important regional films of the year.

What makes Ansuni Chinkhe truly stand out is its maker. Dr. Mahanta, who spends his days dealing with real-life crime and social challenges, pours his lived experiences into the film.

The result is a deeply empathetic and socially conscious narrative that blends art with activism—a story both deeply rooted in Assam’s soil and universally relatable.

As regional cinema from India continues to find global audiences, Ansuni Chinkhe proves that stories told in our own languages, about our own people, can still speak to the world at large.