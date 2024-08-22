Aniruddhacharya Maharaj on Bollywood: They are promoting 'wrong things' for money

New Delhi, Aug 22: Spiritual leader Aniruddha Acharya, who will be appearing on the popular television show “Laughter Chef Fun Unlimited,” has spoken about food, social media, and Bollywood’s negative influence on youngsters.



Read excerpts:



How was the experience in ‘Laughter Chef Fun Unlimited’?



Aniruddhacharya Maharaj: "The people on the Laughter Show and all the staff at Colors TV are very good and doing excellent work. They are connecting society and also bridging religion through their program. Through the show, we can connect with religion with laughter. Therefore, everyone should definitely watch this show.”



Who was your favourite jodi in the show?



Aniruddhacharya Maharaj: “Everyone is good. Krishna, Sudesh, and Bharti are particularly excellent, and their unique style of adding a special touch makes their work stand out in the show."



Did you feel nervous since it was your first time on television?



Aniruddhacharya Maharaj: "I did feel a little initially, then I was okay. When I think about it now, I feel that I could have made people laugh a little more but since it was my first time on television, I wondered what I should say and not say or whether I said something that might offend someone. These were the fears, initially but then I opened up.”



Would you like to have a show of your own?



Aniruddhacharya Maharaj: “The channel called me and made my presence felt and gave my best as much as I could. When I get a better opportunity then I will do even better because I have now opened up. Since, it was my first time I did good but I could do better. However, if I get an opportunity again, I will do it even better. Rest all these stars are talented and do good.”



What do you eat in daily life and do you indulge in cheat foods?



Aniruddhacharya Maharaj: “I mostly have simple food. In the show, I made makhaane ki kheer and made them. We should all have healthy food. Anything that is not good for our health, we should never have even at home.”



How does it feel that every video of yours goes viral on social media?



Aniruddhacharya Maharaj: “It feels good. The society and the youth get good things to learn from it. Religion is for everyone even if the youth today agree or not. This is why I went on Laughter Chef so that with me there along with food there can be a conversation about religion.



And we could have this good conversation with a laugh and we could reach out to the youth with this. This was the only reason for me to go on the show… I did make people laugh and also told people what the importance of prasad and religion is.”



Would you want a biopic made on you?



Aniruddhacharya Maharaj: “This is a very difficult question to answer. However, I am very happy. Today, there is Bharti, Sudesh and Krushna and the other participants of the show. Today their life is very successful and I believe my life is also fulfilled as I feel that came handy to someone. Today, in Gauri Gopal Ashram, there are many widowed women, where we do seva.”



“They get food and here these people are making everyone laugh, that means that if you have come to this world, nobody should be upset with us. Today, because of my videos on YouTube and social media, people watch it and laugh. I am very happy with that as nobody gets tears because of me. If you laugh because of me, then my life is successful.”



Do you watch films in your free time?



Aniruddhacharya Maharaj: “I watch less but I do. I have seen some old films. I haven’t watched an entire film in years. Today’s new films that are getting made, I have not seen. I have watched “Swarg” and “Baghban”, which has a good portrayal of mother, father and son.”



According to you, who would you give the title of Adipurush and Krishna of Bollywood?



Aniruddhacharya Maharaj: “Bollywood needs to take a turn and change. Bollywood promotes almost everything. They don’t see if they are promoting wrong things, promoting gutka, cigarettes and alcohol. They are promoting wrong things for money. These super-duper stars be it Amitabh Bachchan or anyone else, people take inspiration from them and learn.”



“For the sake of money you should not promote all this because our youth watches them and turn in the wrong direction. We have to safeguard ourselves from wrong things. You are an inspiration for society and people walk on the path you show whether it is right or wrong.



It is their responsibility to show the right path and not the wrong one. So, they need to change a little. The time of change has begun. If they don’t change. It wouldn’t work.”



Who is your favourite new age actress?



Aniruddhacharya Maharaj: “Everyone is good. I can’t say a favourite. Everyone is good in their own field. I don't know them as I don’t see them hence I can’t say. When I went for the programme too, I only saw them there and when I came back people said she is very famous and a big actress. But I did not know since I don't watch. All my sisters and brothers are good.”



Can we call you the modern age Guruji?



Aniruddhacharya Maharaj: “Yes.”



'Laughter Chef Fun Unlimited' airs on Colors.