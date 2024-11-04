Anil Kapoor says ‘Parinda’ continues to stand the test of time

Mumbai, Nov 4: As his film “Parinda” clocked 35 years in Hindi cinema, Bollywood star Anil Kapoor says the 1989 crime-drama film continues to stand the test of time. The 67-year-old took to Instagram stories, where he shared a poster of the movie, which he said is the most powerful film ever made.

35 years ago, we had the audacity, the confidence, and the cool arrogance to call it 'the most powerful film ever made. And to this day, Parinda continues to stand the test of time. Looking back, it still surprises me that we dared to put that on the poster and that audiences embraced it so wholeheartedly,” he wrote. He then went on to thank everyone for the love and also keeping the legacy of the film timeless.

“Thank you for keeping Parinda alive in your hearts after all these years. Here's to a legacy that remains timeless! #35yearsofParinda,” he wrote. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film also stars Jackie Shroff,Nana Patekar and Madhuri Dixit. “Parinda” traces the story of Kishan played by Jackie, who works for the underworld chieftain Anna essayed by Nana.

Kishan's brother Karan, played by Anil, returns home after completing his studies in the United States. The two brothers are caught on different sides of a gang war after Karan decides to avenge his friend's death by Anna. Talking about what’s keeping Anil busy is his next titled “Subedaar” by director Suresh Triveni.

In the film, Anil will be seen playing the role of Subedaar Arjun Singh. Actress Radhikka Madan will play his daughter Shyama.“Subedaar” is described as an adrenaline fuelled action drama. The film traces the story of Subedaar Arjun Singh who grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter and societal dysfunction.

The film is bankrolled by Anil Kapoor, Suresh Triveni and Vikram Malhotra under the banners of Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, Abundantia Entertainment and Opening Image. The script is penned by Suresh Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar. The movie will be released on Prime Video.

The veteran star was most recently seen in the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer“Fighter” and the Ranbir Kapoor starrer “Animal”.