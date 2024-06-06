Anil Kapoor: People say I'm reverse ageing, but ‘Bigg Boss’ is timeless

Mumbai, June 6: Bollywood star Anil Kapoor is confirmed to take over hosting duties from superstar Salman Khan for the third season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT.



He said that he is ‘reverse ageing’ but labels ‘Bigg Boss’ as “timeless”.



Talking about being the host for the first time on “Bigg Boss”, Anil said: Bigg Boss OTT and I are a dream team! We're both young at heart; people often say jokingly that I'm reverse ageing, but Bigg Boss is seriously timeless. It feels a bit like going back to school, trying something new and exciting.



He added that he will bring the same energy he has given to all his projects.



I've always approached all my projects with sincerity and a commitment to hard work and I'm going to bring that same energy (times 10!) to Bigg Boss! Unscripted reality has something for everyone laughter, drama, and surprising twists, and I can't wait to bring my own flavour to it, Anil said.



The third season of “Bigg Boss OTT” is set to commence from June 21. The makers made the announcement on Thursday on Instagram.



“Presenting ‘Anil Kapoor’ as the new host for Bigg Boss OTT 3!!!” the caption on the post read.



“Bigg Boss OTT 3” will stream on JioCinema Premium.