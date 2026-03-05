Aneet Padda says she fulfilled father’s dream with double win

Mumbai March 5: Actress Aneet Padda has credited her big win at the recent Zee Cine Awards, to her father saying that she has fulfilled his dream of being an actor.

The actress bagged a remarkable double victory at the recent Zee Cine Awards 2026, taking home the Best Debut Female award along with the Viewer’s Choice Best Actress honour.

In her acceptance speech, Aneet shared a deeply personal dedication that captured everyone's hearts.

Crediting her success to her father, Aneet said, “The only thing coming to my mind right now is owing this to my dad, giving this to him.”

She added, “Papa, mainu pata hai tussi chote honde toh aap bhi actor banna chaunde si. Hun teri kudi actor ban gayi. Jado tussi mainu kaha ki mai apna sapna tere through jee re haan”

(Papa, I know that when you were younger, you wanted to become an actor. Now your daughter has become an actor. Remember when you told me that you are living my dream through me)

She further added, “I don’t think I have ever been happier. I love you so much. Secondly, I just really want to remind the audience that the magic you clap for on screen.”

“Vo taaliyan sirf hum actors ke liye nahi hai, vo actually aap sab ki kahaniyon ke liye hai aur aapki zindagi ke liye hai. And I’m just really grateful I get to play small part in honoring it.”

Talking about Aneet, on the professional front, the young actress made her acting debut with the film Saiyaaraa, which released in 2025.

The romantic drama was directed by Mohit Suri. The film featured Aneet alongside Ahaan Pandey in the lead role.

Aneet is now all geared up for her upcoming movie “Shakti Shalini”.

For the uninitiated , in the academic front, Aneet is reportedly pursuing a B.A. (Hons.) in Political Science.

–IANS