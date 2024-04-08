Anees Bazmee goes on a recce to Kolkata graveyard for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Mumbai, April 8: Director Anees Bazmee is leaving no stone unturned to put together his upcoming directorial ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

The director, who was earlier seen shooting the 1st schedule of the film with an injured leg, is currently in Kolkata to scout locations for the upcoming schedule.

In the pictures, the director can be seen doing recce inside a graveyard as he walks around with a walking stick wearing a leg cast.

The film features Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan alongside Tripti Dimri and Vidya Balan. The first schedule wrapped up in Mumbai. At the time, Kartik took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself with Triptii, holding a white clapper board.

The board, however, had no details of the shot, the take or the scene. While Kartik’s face was visible in the picture, Triptii’s only half face can be seen.

Kartik wrote in the caption, “Ting ting ting tiding ting ting. And we’ve wrapped up the 1st schedule #BhoolBhulaiyaa3. This small break between schedules is gonna make me impatient, Rooh Baba’s Cape has some different magic @aneesbazmee”.

The upcoming shoot of the film will encompass diverse locations across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and West Bengal.