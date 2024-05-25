Anasuya Sengupta becomes first Indian to bag Best Actress award in Cannes

Guwahati, May 25: For the first time in history, actress Anasuya Sengupta became the first Indian to bag the Best Actress award in the Un Certain Regard category at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Sengupta received the award for her role in the film 'Shameless,' directed by Bulgarian filmmaker Constantin Bojanov.

While accepting her award, Anasuya dedicated the award to "the queer community and other marginalised communities" for courageously fighting for their rights worldwide.







