Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa’s cross cultural film ‘Kudi Haryane Val Di’ slated for June 14 release

Mumbai, May 8: Punjabi stars Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa’s forthcoming cross cultural film, which has two titles: ‘Kudi Haryane Val Di’ in Punjabi and 'Chori Haryane Aali' for the Haryanvi version, is set to release on June 14.

Ammy took to Instagram, where he shared the poster of the film, in which “Jaatni” Sonam is seen pulling the “jatt”, who is standing on a plough.

He captioned the poster: “The Jatt & Jaatni are here. Mere tere naal nahi, tere layi ladna hai chahna.”

Sonam shared the same poster and wrote: “The Jatt & Jaatni are here. Main thaare se nahi, thaare liye ladna chahoon.”

The film is directed by Rakesh Dhawan, who has previously helmed films such as 'Honsla Rakh' and 'Aja Mexico Chaliye'.