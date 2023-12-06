Amitabh Bachchan reveals why popcorns are so expensive in multiplexes

New Delhi, Dec 6: With movie buffs flagging off high prices of popcorn in the multiplexes from time to time, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has revealed a quirky reason of steep prices of the popcorn served in the theatres.

In the episode 82 of the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’, host Amitabh welcomed Sevak Gopaldas Vitthaldas from Godhra, Gujarat to the hot seat. He is a principal at a government primary school.

For Rs 1,000 question, he was asked: “Which crop is being grown in the fields shown in the image?” The options given were- Rice, Corn, Potato, and Apple. The correct answer was corn.

Big B said: “You must have eaten popcorn. Have you eaten popcorn? It is corn before it pops.”

Replying to the actor, the contestant said: “Multiplexes sell popcorn at steep prices. It's costly.”

Hearing this, the 81-year-old actor shared: “Can I tell you something, sir? It has become a habit. You're watching a film and you munch on popcorn. ‘Whoa!’ Then you eat another one. It goes on and on. It does not end.”

“This is why they have increased the price. You need to tell them in advance what size you want. You get a huge tub also. It is for the lovers. You keep it between you two. You keep offering it to her. And both eat from the same tub! At times, both reach out for the popcorn together. It's a nice excuse to hold hands,” concluded the ‘Sholay’ actor.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.