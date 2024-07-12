Amitabh Bachchan orders volumes of ‘Mahabharat’: ‘Educate an uneducated me’

Mumbai, July 12: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently purchased volumes of the Hindi epic "Mahabharat" and expressed that there is much to learn from the scriptures, sharing his efforts to acquire all that could possibly “educate an uneducated me”. Big B took to his blog, and wrote, “At a recording, finally at the end of the day for an evening for another, that creates the mystique of mythology.”

“And during the various chapters that come up, comes a chapter of Kalki, in the sequence that dwells on the creation of the Universe, and it's coming during the time passage, which has, quite interestingly, been covered in the film KALKI and the mysteries of its coming,” he added. The cine icon, who plays the role of Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin's latest release, 'Kalki 2898 AD', talked about how there is so much to learn from the scriptures.

Really there is so much to learn from our scriptures, that an effort is being made to acquire all that could possibly educate an uneducated me, to be of some knowledge. The actor shared that he ordered the volumes of "Mahabharat." However, the icon shared that there was an issue with keeping the book at home.

“So an issue of several volumes of the MAHABHARAT was ordered, and when it arrived, there was the issue of keeping the book in the home for kept in the home is considered a NO,so given to a library and back to the source that prints my words here the net” he said.