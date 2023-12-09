Amitabh Bachchan 'loved' Rashmika's performance in 'Animal'

New Delhi, Dec 9: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan applauded the performance of his ‘Goodbye’ co-star Rashmika Mandanna for the latter’s recent movie ‘Animal’, and called it fantastic.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The flick revolves around the complex relationship of a business magnate Balbir Singh (Anil) and his son Arjun Singh (Ranbir).

The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Suresh Oberoi, among others.

In episode 85 of the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’, host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Pramod Bhaske from Nanded, Maharashtra to the hot seat.

During the gameplay, the contestant said to Big B: “Sir, you didn't ask me about my hobbies.”

Replying to him, Amitabh jokingly said: “What are your hobbies?”

The contestant then went on to say,”I love listening to music. I am more fond of watching movies. And that too specifically South Indian movies. I am a crazy fan of Rashmika Mandanna. The craziest. There is no other fan of hers like me.”

“I am her fan since 2016. Her first Kannada movie 'Kirik Party' released in 2016. I've been a fan ever since. Let me tell you an interesting fact. I have received a reply from her on social media thrice until now. She even replied. Sir, I even proposed to her over a tweet,” he said.

Big B amusingly asked, “Did you have an exchange recently?”, to which Pramod replied: “No, sir. She's really busy with promotions. She said, 'I am very busy now'.”

The ‘Yaarana’ actor said: “Do one thing. Send her a similar message. Write, ‘Sorry, Rashmika. I'm busy too.’ ‘I'Il text you when I have time.’ Observe what happens after that. Sir, you see... Women want. Apologies, ladies. Please don't be offended. Women are fond of rejection.”

Later on during the game, the 81-year-old actor said: “While playing this game, you told us about your favourite actor. - Did you ever meet her?”

The contestant said: “No, sir. I never met her. I wish to meet her at least once.”

Big B then connects a video call, and says, “Somebody wants to talk to you. It's Rashmika! Your diehard fan Pramod is sitting here.”

Pramod got excited to see Rashmika on video call and said to her: “I like you a lot. I am in love with you. Ma'am, it was my dream to meet you in person.”

Rashmika replied to the contestant saying, “I wish I get to meet you in person one day. I want to wish you all the very best. You are doing so well. I'm so proud of you.”

The ‘Silisila’ fame actor then said: “Thank you so much, Rashmika. We keep seeing your films. And your latest film was quite amazing. Loved your performance in 'Animal’.”

Rashmika said: “Oh, thank you, sir! Thank you.”

The actor concluded the conversation saying, “It was fantastic. One day, we'll sit and talk about it.”

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.