Amitabh Bachchan highlights unity in mourning the loss of four legends

Mumbai, Jan 3: On Friday, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to remember the great personalities the nation lost in 2024.The country bid farewell to several legends in the latter half of the year, including entrepreneur Ratan Tata, tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain, former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, and acclaimed filmmaker Shyam Benegal. These individuals made profound contributions to India's progress in their respective fields.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a poignant tribute in the form of a cartoon by artist Satish Acharya, which honoured the lives of these four legends. In the post, Bachchan wrote, "The picture says it all." The artwork depicted the four icons in heaven, each engaged in their passions. Zakir Hussain was shown playing the tabla, Shyam Benegal was seen working with a camera, Ratan Tata was feeding dogs, and Dr. Singh was depicted continuing his work for the betterment of the nation.

The caption of the post read: “A Parsi, a Muslim, a Sikh, and a Hindu passed away in 2024, and the entire nation mourned them, remembering them only as Indians.” On December 26, former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh passed away in Delhi at the age of 92, following complications from age related illness. Just hours before his death, he was admitted to AIIMS Delhi when his health began to decline.

A few days earlier, on December 23, filmmaker Shyam Benegal passed away at the age of 90 due to chronic kidney disease. Earlier in the year, on October 10, Indian business magnate Ratan Tata, the former chairman of the Tata Group, passed away at the age of 86. Another significant loss was that of Zakir Hussain, the world renowned tabla maestro, who passed away at the age of 73.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh’s most recent project was “Vettaiyan,” where he shared the screen with Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati. He will next be seen in Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film “The Intern.”